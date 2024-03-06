Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $9.31 Million Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,977 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Darling Ingredients worth $9,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2,618.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 488,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,519,000 after purchasing an additional 470,886 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 65,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAR opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average is $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.28. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.30.

In other news, Director Kurt Stoffel acquired 8,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

