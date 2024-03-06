Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $9.54 Million Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,626 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $9,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of NetEase by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTES has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

NetEase Stock Down 2.7 %

NTES stock opened at $105.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.59. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.79 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.19.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 31.12%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

