Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $9.94 Million Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 357,135 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $9,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,598,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,278,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,804,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,157,000 after purchasing an additional 765,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,698,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,529,000 after purchasing an additional 117,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average is $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $18.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $80,000.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,019.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $845,677.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,834.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $80,000.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,934 shares in the company, valued at $490,019.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.