Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 81.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275,559 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $10,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 122,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust stock opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1035 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

