Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,719 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 50.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 38.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 22,269 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 68.3% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 824,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,886,000 after purchasing an additional 334,762 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in MetLife by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,126,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,790,000 after purchasing an additional 746,643 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

MetLife Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MET opened at $70.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $71.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.82.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 113.66%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

