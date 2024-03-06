Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 124,111 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Hologic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Hologic by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hologic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after buying an additional 106,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $73.76 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.