Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 24,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $431.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $104.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $439.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.