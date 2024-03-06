Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,066 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 75.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $472,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Boone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 96,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,703,000 after purchasing an additional 33,238 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 401.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 899 shares of company stock worth $209,493 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.68.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $217.23 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.35 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.94.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

