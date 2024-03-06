Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 43,216 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,216 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Doximity worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Doximity during the third quarter worth $1,477,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Doximity during the third quarter worth $4,112,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Doximity by 10.7% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $141,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $289,993.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOCS opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.18. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $37.10.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.46 million. Doximity had a net margin of 29.39% and a return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

