Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,993 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of J. M. Smucker worth $6,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $219,033,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,854,000 after acquiring an additional 593,263 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3,671.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 274,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,044,000 after acquiring an additional 267,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 41.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 802,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,357,000 after acquiring an additional 236,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $120.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -137.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.96 and a 200-day moving average of $124.05. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $159.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -481.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

