Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,395 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Brunswick worth $10,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Brunswick stock opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.76 and a 200-day moving average of $81.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total value of $211,353.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,016.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,696 shares of company stock worth $4,574,199 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

See Also

