Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 187.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,918 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $10,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 68.5% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $261.27 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $265.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.54.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

