Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 98,896 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of National Fuel Gas worth $9,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,553,000 after purchasing an additional 892,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,679,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $501,181,000 after buying an additional 139,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $413,781,000 after buying an additional 321,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,227,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,780,000 after buying an additional 671,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,456,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,491,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

