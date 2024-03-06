Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 51,022.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,342 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,267 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $6,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $827,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total value of $236,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,477.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,640 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.48.

First Solar Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $159.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

