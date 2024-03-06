Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,295 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 1.90% of Marcus worth $9,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Marcus during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Marcus by 468.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Marcus by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Marcus during the first quarter valued at $127,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marcus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Marcus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Marcus Stock Performance

MCS opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.47. The Marcus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.75.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Marcus’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

Marcus Profile

(Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.