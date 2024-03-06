Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,021 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,083 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $7,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,013,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $676,253,000 after purchasing an additional 522,898 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,794,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $626,981,000 after purchasing an additional 152,166 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $511,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,348 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,715,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $385,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,359 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,666,972 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $257,564,000 after acquiring an additional 21,766 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE AEM opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average is $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.93%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

