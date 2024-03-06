Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 61.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 500.0% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 106.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,732.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,627.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,549.13. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1,312.00 and a twelve month high of $1,809.67.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 0.50%.

Separately, TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

