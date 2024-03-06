Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,463 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,031 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Paycom Software worth $8,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 261,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,912,000 after buying an additional 21,095 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 29.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 25.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after buying an additional 18,857 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 12.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,543,000 after buying an additional 14,053 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 19.8% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 854,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,651,000 after buying an additional 141,464 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $173.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.27. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

