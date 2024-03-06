Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,512 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Tetra Tech worth $7,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at about $10,408,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at about $989,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TTEK opened at $181.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.19 and a 1-year high of $184.60.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 5,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.52, for a total transaction of $984,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,123 shares of company stock worth $5,487,673 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

