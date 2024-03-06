Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 229 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COKE. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 53.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter valued at $757,000. 39.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $823.99 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $495.11 and a 52-week high of $961.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $875.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $762.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.56.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.