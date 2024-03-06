Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 25,566 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,115 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,566 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Wintrust Financial worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTFC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC opened at $99.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.56. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $100.71.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.