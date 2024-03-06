Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 46,474 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,474 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of New Jersey Resources worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NJR. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

New Jersey Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.43.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $158,513.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,130.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

