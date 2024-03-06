Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 49,160 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,160 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $10,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,969,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,259,000 after acquiring an additional 495,114 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,183,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,054,000 after acquiring an additional 214,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,771,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,397 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $78,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,287.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,614 shares of company stock worth $2,621,353. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLPI. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.64.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

