Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 5,784 Shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,491,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,784 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 10.97% of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund worth $7,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEQ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 33.1% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Abrdn Japan Equity Fund alerts:

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund stock opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $6.30.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Increases Dividend

About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Abrdn Japan Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

(Free Report)

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.