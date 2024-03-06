Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 6,271 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,492 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Citizens BancShares worth $10,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,620.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $817,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,355,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,601.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,472.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,418.41. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $505.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1,623.98.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 51.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.84%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

