Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 7,156 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,156 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Commercial Metals worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In other news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,219,921.35. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,006 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CMC opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.32. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $58.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.38.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 9.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

