Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69,992 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $9,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $57,864.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,726.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $252,144.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $57,864.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,726.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,228 shares of company stock worth $520,122 in the last three months. 13.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.21. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $61.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.48). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $523.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Articles

