Lazydays (GORV) to Release Earnings on Friday

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) will issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:GORV opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. Lazydays has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.16.
