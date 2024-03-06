Lazydays (GORV) to Release Earnings on Friday

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) will issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:GORV opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. Lazydays has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

