Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $60.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 6,046,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 8,191,275 shares.The stock last traded at $38.37 and had previously closed at $43.54.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.72.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average of $35.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.
