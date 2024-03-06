Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $60.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 6,046,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 8,191,275 shares.The stock last traded at $38.37 and had previously closed at $43.54.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.72.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 2.0% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average of $35.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

