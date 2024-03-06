LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

LightPath Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $56.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.43.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 845,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

