Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE) Insider Anthony J. Brewer Sells 1,550,000 Shares

Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE – Get Free Report) insider Anthony J. Brewer sold 1,550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23), for a total transaction of £279,000 ($354,105.85).
Likewise Group Trading Down 5.1 %
LIKE stock opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.23) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.94. Likewise Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 28 ($0.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £45.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,817.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 20.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 18.71.
About Likewise Group
