Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE) Insider Anthony J. Brewer Sells 1,550,000 Shares

Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE – Get Free Report) insider Anthony J. Brewer sold 1,550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23), for a total transaction of £279,000 ($354,105.85).

Likewise Group Trading Down 5.1 %

LIKE stock opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.23) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.94. Likewise Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 28 ($0.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £45.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,817.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 20.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 18.71.

About Likewise Group

Likewise Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes floorcoverings and matting products for domestic and commercial floorcovering markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers residential flooring products, such as carpet, vinyl, laminate, LVT, and artificial grass products, as well as underlays and accessories.

