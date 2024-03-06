Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE) Insider Anthony J. Brewer Sells 950,000 Shares of Stock

Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE – Get Free Report) insider Anthony J. Brewer sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23), for a total transaction of £171,000 ($217,032.62).

Shares of LON:LIKE opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.23) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,817.00 and a beta of 0.81. Likewise Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 28 ($0.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Likewise Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes floorcoverings and matting products for domestic and commercial floorcovering markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers residential flooring products, such as carpet, vinyl, laminate, LVT, and artificial grass products, as well as underlays and accessories.

