Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE) Insider Anthony J. Brewer Sells 950,000 Shares of Stock

Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE – Get Free Report) insider Anthony J. Brewer sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23), for a total transaction of £171,000 ($217,032.62).
Likewise Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:LIKE opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.23) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,817.00 and a beta of 0.81. Likewise Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 28 ($0.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Likewise Group Company Profile
