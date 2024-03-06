LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

LPSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Mkm lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.69.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $1.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $91.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.52. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In other LivePerson news, major shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P bought 26,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $95,601.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,164,491 shares in the company, valued at $36,490,522.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 580,852 shares of company stock worth $2,042,963 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in LivePerson by 36.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 13,016 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in LivePerson by 16.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

