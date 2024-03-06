Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) by 174.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,789 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.14% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 103.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE LOMA opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $778.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.46. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $7.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOMA

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

(Free Report)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.