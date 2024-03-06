Lovisa Holdings Limited (LOV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Lovisa Holdings Limited (ASX:LOV – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Lovisa’s previous interim dividend of $0.31.
Lovisa Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Lovisa Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lovisa
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- BUD Stock Reverses on Lower Bud Light Sales, Is the Bottom In?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Here’s the One Chinese EV Stock Worth Buying and Holding
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Beam Therapeutics Bolts Higher on Gene Therapy Licensing Payments
Receive News & Ratings for Lovisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.