Lovisa Holdings Limited (LOV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Lovisa Holdings Limited (ASX:LOV – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Lovisa’s previous interim dividend of $0.31.

Lovisa Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Get Lovisa alerts:

Lovisa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Lovisa Holdings Limited engages in the retail sale of fashion jewelry and accessories. It designs, develops, sources, and merchandises fashion jewelry and accessories under the Lovisa brand name. It operated its stores in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, France, Luxembourg, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, Poland, Italy, Hungary, Romania, Canada, Mexico, Spain, South America, and the Middle East.

Receive News & Ratings for Lovisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.