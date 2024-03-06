Lovisa Holdings Limited (LOV) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.50 on April 17th

Lovisa Holdings Limited (ASX:LOV – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Lovisa’s previous interim dividend of $0.31.
Lovisa Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.06.
About Lovisa
