LPL Financial LLC Acquires 39,561 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,561 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $6,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 427.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831,553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRB has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE WRB opened at $84.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $86.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.80.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.