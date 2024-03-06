LPL Financial LLC Acquires 6,153 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of HII opened at $291.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,479. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total transaction of $1,047,572.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,345 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

