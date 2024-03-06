LPL Financial LLC Has $7.19 Million Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 11.6% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUMC opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.73. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $64.70.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

