LPL Financial LLC Purchases 2,625 Shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 14.15% of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 1,727.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF Price Performance

BATS:GAA opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF Profile

The Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (GAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to equity, fixed-income, real estate, commodities, and currencies. The fund aims for returns and reduced volatility.

