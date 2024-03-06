LPL Financial LLC Sells 22,995 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,995 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $7,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.8% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 25.7% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 260,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,951,000 after purchasing an additional 53,286 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 214.1% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 86,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $128.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.64. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $137.70.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

