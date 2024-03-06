Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) President Kristin Sverchek Sells 6,500 Shares

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $105,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 100,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,791.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $61,285.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $85,163.40.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $80,273.04.

On Thursday, December 14th, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $85,035.00.

Lyft Stock Performance

LYFT opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 685.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYFT. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.19.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

