Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) President Kristin Sverchek Sells 6,500 Shares

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $105,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 100,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,791.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 4th, Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $61,285.00.
- On Wednesday, February 14th, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $85,163.40.
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $80,273.04.
- On Thursday, December 14th, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $85,035.00.
Lyft Stock Performance
LYFT opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYFT. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.19.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYFT
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lyft
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Vivani Medical Surges on its Ozempic-Like Weight-Loss Implant
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Just Got an Upgrade to Beat Its Peers
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.