MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.06, but opened at $19.78. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. MacroGenics shares last traded at $20.21, with a volume of 372,765 shares.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MacroGenics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim raised MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet raised MacroGenics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MGNX

Insider Transactions at MacroGenics

Institutional Trading of MacroGenics

In other news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $277,655.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $159,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $277,655.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,636 shares of company stock valued at $827,498 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in MacroGenics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 57.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92.

About MacroGenics

(Get Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.