MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.06, but opened at $19.78. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. MacroGenics shares last traded at $20.21, with a volume of 372,765 shares.
MGNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MacroGenics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim raised MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet raised MacroGenics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
Insider Transactions at MacroGenics
Institutional Trading of MacroGenics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in MacroGenics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 57.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.
MacroGenics Stock Down 0.4 %
The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92.
About MacroGenics
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MacroGenics
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.