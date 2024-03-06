Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Stake Reduced by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,214 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Mammoth Energy Services worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TUSK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 393.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,280,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 424.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 334,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 111.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 223,482 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 22,434,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $508,000,000 after buying an additional 193,952 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter valued at $362,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mammoth Energy Services news, CEO Arty Straehla sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $415,550. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mammoth Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of TUSK stock opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered Mammoth Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Mammoth Energy Services Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

See Also

