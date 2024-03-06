Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Free Report) by 68.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Marine Products worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPX. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 2.7% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 783,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 20,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after acquiring an additional 28,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 6.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Stock Down 2.6 %

MPX stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. Marine Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81.

Marine Products Dividend Announcement

Marine Products ( NYSE:MPX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Marine Products had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $70.87 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marine Products Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

