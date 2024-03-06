MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,118 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of MarineMax worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,445,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,789,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,313,000 after acquiring an additional 34,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MarineMax by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,612,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in MarineMax by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,523,000 after acquiring an additional 84,663 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in MarineMax by 19.1% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 708,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,251,000 after acquiring an additional 113,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HZO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $223,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Price Performance

NYSE HZO opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $716.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.69. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $42.88.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $527.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.76 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.