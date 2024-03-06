Mariner LLC Reduces Stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Mariner LLC lowered its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,019 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Telefónica by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Telefónica by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 433,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 50,782 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Telefónica by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 157,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 63,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, New Street Research lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

