Mariner LLC Sells 1,123 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Mariner LLC lessened its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,211,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $117.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.27. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $90.70 and a 12-month high of $120.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

