MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) & Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Head to Head Review

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MarketWise and Fastly’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarketWise $512.40 million 1.12 $17.99 million $0.22 8.00 Fastly $505.99 million 3.59 -$133.09 million ($1.04) -13.02

MarketWise has higher revenue and earnings than Fastly. Fastly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MarketWise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketWise 0 1 2 0 2.67 Fastly 0 5 1 1 2.43

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MarketWise and Fastly, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

MarketWise currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. Fastly has a consensus target price of $20.56, indicating a potential upside of 51.86%. Given MarketWise’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MarketWise is more favorable than Fastly.

Profitability

This table compares MarketWise and Fastly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketWise 1.28% -2.23% 1.34% Fastly -26.30% -16.02% -9.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.3% of MarketWise shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Fastly shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of MarketWise shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Fastly shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

MarketWise has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fastly has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MarketWise beats Fastly on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc. operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters. It also provides a suite of stock research tools and portfolio management services under the Chaikin Analytics brand; portfolio management software tools under the TradeSmith brand name; and database of accounting-based financial summaries under the Altimetry brand. In addition, the company develops screeners, monitors, portfolio management tools, and proprietary indicators that produce a composite score to rank publicly traded companies. MarketWise, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc. operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet. It is a programmable platform designed for web and application delivery. The company offers Compute@Edge; network services to speed up and optimize the delivery of web and application traffic; device detection and geolocation; content delivery network, such as dynamic site acceleration, origin shield, instant purge, surrogate keys, programmatic control, content compression, reliability, and modern protocols and performance services; and streaming solutions and services, including live streaming and media shield. It also provides edge security solutions, such as DDoS protection, next-gen WAF, bot protection, API and ATO protection, advanced rate limiting, and compliance services; transport layer security (TLS) and platform TLS; and origin connect. In addition, the company offers edge applications, such as load balancers and image optimizers; video on demand; and edge delivery services. It serves customers operating in digital publishing, media and entertainment, technology, online retail and education, SaaS, travel and hospitality, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as SkyCache, Inc. and changed its name to Fastly, Inc. in May 2012. Fastly, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

