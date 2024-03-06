Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAKSY. BNP Paribas upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAKSY

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Up 3.8 %

About Marks and Spencer Group

MAKSY stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.80.

(Get Free Report

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.